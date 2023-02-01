A case for raising minimum wage, and improving housing options
I am a student at the University of North Texas in Denton, and since I have been here, I have noticed a serious issue within the city: lack of accessible housing for students.
The average cost of a one-bedroom student apartment is $1,000, which I have gathered from touring numerous apartments around UNT. While there are options to live with roommates, a two-bedroom in a somewhat decent apartment complex will still run about $800. According to Texas Law Help, the minimum wage in Texas is $7.25, and has been since 2009. If a full-time student were to work 31 hours a week, while making minimum wage, they would receive about $224, before taxes are collected. That comes out to $896 a month, leaving no room for any other expenses.
I propose that, if housing costs cannot be lowered, the minimum wage is raised in order for students to combat the costs of housing and other bills they may have. That will not only lower some of the pressures already put on students, but it will allow for others, not just students, to afford better living conditions.
Nicole Logan,
Denton
Inflation’s impact on housing
Notice the increased number of homeless people on the streets, Dentonites? “Inflation and housing costs are making it worse,” (DRC, Sept. 23, 2022). Not just USA inflation but “Emmigraflation,” those streaming into Texas from overtaxing states, those who see only a measly property tax compared to hundreds of giant nibbles in their home state. The Dallas Morning News states that’s 40% of Texas residents rent — that’s almost half. And as everyone lines up to see the $33 billion surplus trough, Texas property tax payers are scheduled to receive a small token, namely an increase in homestead exemption.
That doesn’t help you, renters, because your landlord has no option but to pass on higher property taxes. As an owner of property in Denton, I can testify to this. Build more apartments? That won’t help. The appraisal district will assess it according to its cost. The city will keep the same tax rate. The renter will get no relief.
The appraisal-tax system is an archaic-feudal method, subjective, and subject to corruption. There are various proposals and websites to eliminate it completely and replace it. Get involved, Dentonites. Join a grassroots organization against this system. Write your Texas congresspersons. Stop people from being forced to live on the streets!
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores
Delighted by photography
Saturday, Jan. 28, Denton Record Chronicle’s front page was a sheer delight. The minute I saw the beautiful photos, without even looking, I knew they were the work of Al Key.
What a wonderful gift for Denton to have the benefits of this major photographic talent. Thank you, Al, for sharing.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.