What a waste
President Biden and the Democratic Party face unemployment issues (got off to a lousy start by eliminating more than 1,000 well-paid union pipeline jobs on Day 1). COVID-19, although the Trump vaccines are working well. Repairing the economy (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved the goal posts for eight months to prevent the Trump administration from sending out checks to Americans hurting, hungry and desperate). Immigration issues, with our Southern borders now wide open again. Can we reopen our schools?
What does the greatest deliberative body in the world, the U.S. Senate, do? Cancel everything for a trial against a former president who is no longer in office. Make sense? Doesn’t a person have to hold an office to be impeached?
Do the Democrats want to heal the nation? Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer want instead to spend valuable time getting revenge at their former rival.
Chief Justice John Roberts pointedly refused to preside at this second Trump impeachment (having done so at the first), and that speaks volumes about what the high court thinks of the constitutionality of this travesty.
President Trump exercised his First Amendment rights in calling into question the results of the presidential election. Under the convenient guise of the pandemic, states’ election laws and procedures were changed by local politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures.
Paul Knopick,
Denton