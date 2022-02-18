So in January 2020, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a 20-minute phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeking alleged political favors?
Exactly, one year later, President Joe Biden, without congressional authority, destroys our southern border and territorial integrity, welcoming an illegal invasion from all over the world along with the fentanyl, convicted criminals and disease.
Worse, according to the New York Post, some are secretly loaded on private jets in the dark of night and flown to destinations all over the U.S. to “begin new lives.” All at taxpayer expense.
Response coming from that same House that convicted President Trump, you ask?
Crickets!
David Zoltner,
Denton
Complete political fealty
What is it about us that makes us use one set of decision-making steps in one situation and a completely different set with political choices?
This country has been made great by natural selection, where the average person is able to determine which one of many competing products is the best, and then purchase that one and let the others fail. We don’t hold complete fealty to a specific car manufacturer. Sure, some would never buy anything but a Ford or Chevy or Toyota, but the majority of people look at what is offered and then choose the one they like the best. Consumer Reports gives you facts from their tests to help.
What is it about a certain portion of the country who are perfectly capable of selecting the best coffee maker but absolutely ignore the facts on the ground for what the Republican Party has become?
The Jan. 6 insurrection resulted in the deaths of policemen and almost overturned a free and fair election. Why do they support a party that says the storming of the Capitol and the beating of policemen is “legitimate political discourse”? If your neighbor showed up with an ax and demanded you loan him your hose, would you call it “legitimate neighborly discourse”? Or would you call the very police the Donald Trump backers tried to beat to death?
Why do we come to reasonable conclusions in one case but refuse to do so when it comes to the Republicans?