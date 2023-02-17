I am sorry to hear that private school vouchers are being considered by the Texas legislators. For many years they have not been an issue, and I was proud of Texas for that. I think that we are all well aware that our public schools are struggling financially, especially to fund competitive teacher pay and keep facilities in shape, even with the full funding that was available to them.
Vouchers will worsen the financial situation of public schools by transferring money to private schools. And unfortunately, these private schools are largely unaccountable for their finances and quality of education, leading to poor education options and turnover as some of the private for-profit schools determine that they cannot make enough money to make it worth staying in business. Where school vouchers are in use, this high turnover of private schools has left many students without an adequate education and depleted the public funding.
I urge our elected officials to continue to support public schools by keeping public funds in public schools and not implementing private school vouchers.
David Troiano,
Highland Village
Not a liar
President Joe Biden delivered an absolutely fantastic State of the Union speech. And he said that some of you, not all of you, but some of you, want to do away with Social Security and Medicare.
The extreme Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled out that President Biden was a liar, and Mike Lee stood there with his mouth wide open aghast. Well, here’s the truth:
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wants to sunset Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid after five years.
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said, “It will be my objective to phase out Social Security — to pull it up by the roots and get rid of it. That’s why I’m doing this to get rid of that. Medicare and Social Security are of the same sort.”
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin proposed changing Social Security from mandatory spending, where Congress can’t change it, and change it to discretionary spending, which would subject the program to annual congressional spending bills where lawmakers could make changes to it.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
Wrong use of tax dollars
A tentative agreement has been reached in a whistleblower lawsuit between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his top aides, who were improperly fired by Paxton after accusing him of crimes. If funded by our state Legislature, those employees will receive a settlement of $3.3 million.
It’s our tax dollars that will pay for this. Nothing’s coming out of Paxton’s pocket. What about his legal fees? He’s off the hook with no public investigation of the criminal charges. He is absolved of any responsibility. He’s paid off his accusers and we are paying the bill.
Carol Soph,
Denton
