Burgess is dangerous to democracy
A couple days ago U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, voted not to take any action against Marjorie Taylor Green and, by doing so, endorsed her actions.
He voted to accept her actions for both the Republican Party and for the House. He agrees, in writing, with her positions.
Green has made strong anti-Semitic statements. Burgess has accepted her position and must also be anti-Semitic.
Green has said the election of Biden was fraudulent; Burgess agrees. He and Green support the “Big Lie,” which resulted in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and the deaths of five individuals. One was beaten to death.
Green has supported QAnon; Burgess supports her.
Green has suggested killing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Burgess must agree with murdering members of Congress since he refused to take any action against Green and her desires. Congressman Burgess tacitly supports killing members of the opposing party.
In short, Burgess must be anti-Semitic, supports QAnon positions, supports the “Big Lie” and has no problem if other members of the Republican Party advocate killing Democrats. There is no other conclusion one can make. He had the opportunity to speak out against these in a definitive way, and he chose to not take any action and allow Marjorie Taylor Green to retain all the rights and privileges of the most upstanding member of Congress. She has the courage to speak her dangerous positions publicly; Burgess is happy to let her do it.
Burgess, like Green, is dangerous to the democracy.
William Reed,
Denton