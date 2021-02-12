What about “the little guy”?
I know some old-school Democrats who would rather not vote than to vote for a Republican. Although a Democrat, they do not support gay marriage, transgender rights, feminism, abortion or many of the myriad of social justice planks in the party’s platform. Instead, they’re Democrats because of the party’s historic support for “the little guy.” Recent events may change their mind.
This past week, as large hedge funds were in danger of losing billions of dollars betting against stocks such as GameStop, multiple trading platforms suspended trading those stocks to help staunch the financial hemorrhaging of the big investors. In the meantime, where was the party of the little guy when individual traders were being locked out of trading? As much as the Democratic Party rails against capitalism, Wall Street and the one-percenters, one would have looked for them to intervene on behalf of the small investors. Democrats promised to hold hearings instead.
In 2018, hedge fund contributions favored Democratic candidates and incumbents 3-to-1 versus the GOP (OpenSecrets.org). President Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would necessarily be a part of these hearings although she’s taken $810,000 in speaking fees from one of the hedge funds involved. So far, it’s not shaping up well for the individual investor.
America may well be witnessing the sunset of the old-time liberal Democratic Party of the little guy. Under this current socially progressive Democratic Party, many may come to see it’s not their party anymore.
Joe Tims,
Justin