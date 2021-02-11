Commendations for Chief Garner
Jerry Garner’s column in the Feb. 3 paper reveals the ruminations of an obviously excellent law enforcement officer. He is to be commended for his expertise and insights.
He hopes in the year ahead (and undoubtedly beyond) that law enforcement professionals will have a seat at the table in helping to craft legislation about the many facets of law enforcement. I would add that we, the everyday citizens, would also like a seat at that table, for we, too, are often excluded from discussions at the legislative table, which too often simply devolves into a platform for partisan wrangling.
Thank you, Mr. Garner, for your ongoing service in policing, a field that is critical to the day-to-day well-being of our communities.
John Zeigler,
Denton