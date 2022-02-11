Less than six months after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, it seems Washington is ready for another war.
According to establishment media, a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, and has been for several weeks now. The U.S., the logic goes, must intervene on Ukraine’s behalf to protect its territorial sovereignty — and, as Sen. John Cornyn recently put it to Politico, our own “credibility” and “reliability.”
When President Joe Biden suggested the U.S. might not respond militarily to a “minor incursion” in Ukraine, the political establishment threw a conniption fit. The president has since course-corrected, but there’s reason to believe the Russian threat is being exaggerated. Imagine that!
If you don’t believe me, take it from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently blasted the Washington establishment’s manufactured “panic” (his word): “Do we have tanks on the streets? No. When you read media, you get the image that we have troops in the city. … That’s not the case.” He doesn’t exactly sound worried.
Even if there were an imminent threat to Ukraine, though, there would remain one extremely compelling reason for the U.S. to avoid a military intervention: nuclear weapons. Given that the U.S. and Russia are the world’s two most heavily armed nuclear states, with roughly 6,000 warheads apiece, any open conflict between them could potentially end human civilization.
If you ask me, that’s a pretty good reason to stay out of it.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Embarrassing for Denton
Like many others, I went to Quakertown Park on Sunday to hear Beto O’Rourke speak. Besides supporters, there were a handful of “protesters”.
They displayed their vulgar flags and chants as well as using a bullhorn to constantly taunt and rant. Like schoolyard bullies, they seemed intent on disrupting and disrespecting the event. To his credit, Beto basically ignored them and made very specific points about how he would address issues concerning the reliability of the grid, expand Medicaid and take measures to end corruption.
It was difficult to attend and hear his remarks with the ridiculous childish rants rudely intruding the entire time. It made me angry and embarrassed for Denton.