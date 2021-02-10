Stimulus needed for everyone
Dependents over the age of 16 still haven’t received the stimulus care package despite the coronavirus pandemic still being an ongoing issue. There are people struggling to provide for themselves because of this, whether they are a disabled adult, a broke college student or a young adult just trying to make a way for themselves, and the fact that they haven’t received any help only makes it harder.
Disabled individuals may struggle to pay for medications and/or aids to assist them, and with no way to make decent money, especially since many of these people are high-risk individuals, how are they expected to pay for these necessities? In addition, college students have a lot on their plate as is. They have to pay back all sorts of loans, tuition fees, housing fees, textbooks, etc.
As the student loans and fee debts continue to rise, why not give these students some sort of reprieve? They work hard, and some even take on jobs while in school to try and make a dent in the money they will have to pay back someday, so why not reward their efforts?
Daviona Williams,
Denton