For the benefit of all people
I am an ambassador for the Borgen Project. We are a nonprofit that fights to end global poverty by working with Congress members and advocating for those who are voiceless.
This pandemic has not been a walk in the park by any means, but we are lucky enough to have basic tools to survive in America. Obviously, the conditions in the United States are not ideal because the last administration did not do all that they could to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens, but we are very lucky compared to those living in poverty around the world.
I have personally reached out to Sen. John Cornyn. My plea to him was to “please support additional emergency supplemental funds for the foreign aid budget to fight COVID-19. This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in order to combat the pandemic globally and to protect the health, security and economic interests of all Americans.”
His response to my email said, “I am concerned about the long-term effects of excessive spending, which is why I will continue supporting strengthening government transparency and accountability regarding U.S. foreign assistance. By supporting the most effective approaches and discontinuing or reforming ineffective programs, we will be able to support U.S. interests while ensuring taxpayer money is spent wisely.”
Essentially, Sen. Cornyn said he was not interested in supporting additional aid to foreign countries.
I think that this is something that has to be talked about, and pushed, for the benefit of all people worldwide.
Madelyne Nguyen,
Denton