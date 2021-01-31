A real president
The executive orders issued so far by President Joe Biden include a rejoining of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the requiring of mask wearing on federal property, the banning of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, ending the funding of the border wall (Mexico didn’t pay up), reversing the trans-gender military ban and many others too numerous to mention here.
I guess that after a lull of four years, we finally have a real president again.
Robert Desiderato,
Denton
Consider this
Well, I predicted my Jan. 22 letter about the police needing to enforce the city’s No Panhandling ordinance would get some blowback because there are so many gullible people out there who, rather than donating money to local charities that provide the homeless with necessities, instead give to panhandlers even though they get three free meals a day at these charities along with overnight shelter.
Consider this:
You very rarely see Hispanic panhandlers around here. Why? Just look at the construction and road-repair sites and landscaping work being done in the heat and the cold and the rain — you’ll see oodles and oodles of hard-working Hispanics doing jobs that so many white people refuse to do. Also, consider the Hispanic work corner at Fort Worth Drive and Collins. I have never, ever, not even once, seen a person there holding up a panhandling sign. Why? Because these stalwart blue-collar guys have a sense of pride and shame along with a rock-solid work ethic and would find it completely humiliating to beg for money when they’re perfectly able-bodied. They work long and hard, and with nary a complaint among them.
So next time you see a non-Hispanic panhandler, simply ask yourself why he is not at a work corner or donning a construction hat or drilling with a jackhammer or planting trees or, at the very least, asking if you’d like fries with that.
Jack Sommersby,
Denton