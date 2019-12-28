The glass house and the first stone
Well, I guess Mr. Reed told us "Deplorables" a thing or two in his Dec. 26 letter. Like most liberals who seldom crack a Bible except to prove their baseless lies, he forgot to read a little further to find another truth.
As the Pharisees worked diligently at finding a way to condemn Jesus, they brought a woman to him who had been caught in the act of adultery, punishable by stoning. Jesus responded in John 8:7, according to the King James version, "So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her."
OK, so we are talking about President Trump here, aren't we, or maybe Brett Kavanaugh, and obviously you have never sinned, so you go ahead and throw the stone as liberals are so good about doing. But remember, your sins will find you out, if not today then tomorrow.
The collective sins of the Democratic Party are far greater than anything the president has done. Congress (both Houses) is chock-full of liars and hypocrites. The only takeaway from this is, "He who lives in a glass house should not throw stones." Either in the paper or in a congressional Impeachment fiasco.
James Thomason,
Denton