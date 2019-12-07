More exports than imports
Reuters this past week reported that the United States recently exported more crude oil and fuel than it imported for the first time on record.
Of course, if we had listened to the nabobs of negativism who were recently profiled and heralded in this newspaper, the country would still be at the mercy of the tyrants in the Middle East.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Increasing safety in our schools
On the Dec. 4 Opinion page, the editorial discusses police officers in Denton schools. Many schools need more, and some don’t have any.
One of the schools I substituted in, Little Elm High School, has the best system I have seen. They have one officer in a small room that has the walls covered with monitors. They show all the halls and areas that might be trouble areas. This lowers the time he has to react to a problem and to call city police if needed.
I also think that letting teachers arm themselves, if they wish to, will minimize danger in the classrooms. Their help in the halls would also help. The teachers should be trained and must have a conceal and carry issued by the Texas Department of Public Safely.
This would allow the school to place a sign on every entrance stating: “Every adult in this facility is allowed to carry, if they choose to, a firearm.” There could be an ID on each person legally carrying so the officer in the school would know if they were armed. There are many other ways, but these are starters.
James Penton,
Denton