The right to keep and bear arms
Last week, I had a chance to attend the U.S. Supreme Court’s oral arguments on a case that pits New York City gun owners against a New York City ordinance that made it illegal to transport even unloaded guns between homes or to shooting ranges in neighboring cities for practice. (My son was arguing a different case that same day).
This is the first Second Amendment case taken up by the court in almost a decade. In 2008, the landmark case of Washington, D.C. vs. Heller held that Americans have a fundamental constitutional right to keep handguns for self-defense in their homes. Thereafter, New York City permitted its residents to keep a licensed handgun in their home but generally made it illegal to transport that gun. The New York case would force the court to officially rule whether Americans have a fundamental constitutional right to possess firearms outside of their homes.
Although our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is obvious from the text of the Constitution, Heller was a narrow 5-4 vote supported by Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Scalia and Kennedy. (Scalia and Kennedy are no longer on the court, having been replaced by Trump appointees Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.) Previously voting against gun rights were Justices Ginsberg, Breyer, Souter and Stevens. (Souter and Stevens have been replaced by Obama appointees Kagan and Sotomayor.)
This looks like another 5-4 decision. We should know by June. This case is another example that highlights the critical importance of the 2020 elections.
Jim Johnson,
Denton