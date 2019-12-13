Texans deserve better health care
The article published Dec. 4 titled “More turning to the web for abortion pills” is a stark reminder of what Texans have to go through to access health care.
As the executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund (TEA Fund), we hear every day from people struggling to access abortion in the face of often insurmountable barriers. These include a 24-hour waiting period, state ultrasound requirements, medically unnecessary regulations on abortion medication and more. TEA Fund helps people navigate these barriers and assists in covering the costs of their abortion — so far this year, 6,606 North Texans have called our helpline needing support, and we have served 950 people.
Abortion funds are on the front lines fighting back against the harmful restrictions enacted by the Texas Legislature — we are challenging multiple Texas abortion restrictions in court and introducing policies in the Legislature that will ensure abortion is affordable and accessible for all.
Texans deserve better than the restrictions pushed by anti-abortion lawmakers. We do this work because everyone should be able to get safe, affordable, accessible health care free from stigma, wherever we live and however much we earn.
Kamyon Conner,
Denton
So-called evidence is all hearsay
Watching the impeachment inquiry, I am surprised that the evidence against the president is hearsay and “I think or feel.” We all read the phone call (transcript), and their evidence was all “am sure he meant this or that.” They have been trying to impeach him for over two years because they don’t like him or the way he does things.
The Mueller report found nothing, and Congress doesn’t believe that it was such a failure. All of the Republicans and even a couple Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry.
I hope that if I were ever in trouble, I would hope that I was not convicted on hearsay or what they thought I meant. I would hope that the evidence would be rock solid against me.
This impeachment inquiry has been one kangaroo court. Shame on the Democratic Congress. They said two years ago we will impeach him, and this is what they are doing, evidence or not. Just because you don’t like him or the way he gets things done is not an excuse to try to get rid of him. The voters can do that.
After two years, we are in better shape because of this president. The Democrats know they cannot improve our country as Trump has.
Sunny Hinojos,
Denton