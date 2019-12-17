Hatred has no place at the table
Mr. Toland’s Dec. 13 column regarding the Confederate statue on the Denton Square decries those voicing opposition to its presence as “full of certitude but devoid of humility.” His column, on the other hand, posits a false equivalency, demanding that symbols born of hatred, such as the backlash against Reconstruction represented in the statue, be given an equal hearing in the marketplace of ideas.
So many lives lost to lynchings and vigilante violence bear witness to the hatred represented by that statue and its adherents, such as the KKK, Knights of the White Camelia, Proud Boys and other such white supremacist hate groups who have reasserted themselves through the false equivalence granted them by our current president, and whose modus operandi is violence and fear.
As Leonard Pitts noted in an earlier column, hatred has no place at the table.
John Zeigler,
Denton