The US needs reunification
As a small boy growing up in the war years of World War II, I remember prowling behind the bars on Dixie Drive in Houston and collecting cigarette wrappers. I would bring these home and soak them in water to remove the paper backing. Eventually, I had a big ball of pure aluminum foil, maybe 8 ounces, and my mother saved bacon drippings in a special container.
I always wondered what happened to our war efforts and recently found out. The collection of aluminum from civilians was insignificant. Bacon grease could be converted into glycerol to make TNT, but by then was obsolete for weaponry in World War II. It usually wound up in landfills. Although these efforts were largely psychological, nonetheless they helped solidify and unite a nation, a nation that needs reunification again.
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores