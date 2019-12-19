Hayes family's contribution
I have read most of Annetta Ramsay’s articles about history and historic residents of Denton and found them very interesting and informative. However, recently she did an article on the Scripture House at 819 W. Oak St. in Denton’s historic district and omitted a considerable amount of important information about the past 34 years of this impressive home.
While she listed the home’s current owners, they have owned the home for only a few months; prior to the sale earlier this year, prominent Denton attorney Richard Hayes and his wife, Helen, had lived in the house since 1985, raising their five children there and doing numerous improvements to the property.
These improvements really brought the lovely old home into the 21st century, and included a pool house, wrought-iron fence, concrete driveway with automatic gate, extensive landscaping and irrigation, refurbishing both the basement and the third-floor attic as well as all the original wood floors, and renovating the kitchen. The Hayes home was frequently the location of grand parties and events, often attended by the “who’s who” of Denton County Republican politics: congressmen and senators, state legislators, judges, county and city officials, and candidates for all levels of elected office.
This prominent family certainly deserves mention in the article about their home. Helen is the daughter of one of Denton’s early premier physicians, the late Dr. Albert E. Wyss, and she has served in leadership on many of the city’s nonprofit and charity organizations. Among other roles, Richard has served as president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, president of the Denton Bar Association, chairman of the Denton County Republican Party, and as one of only a few hundred Registered Professional Parliamentarians in the country, he has coached dozens of Denton high schoolers to state and national championships in parliamentary procedure competitions.
Under their stewardship, the home was frequently open for historic tours, and indeed is being featured again this Christmas by its new owners.
It would be very appropriate for Ms. Ramsay or the Denton Record-Chronicle to include a follow-up article about the Hayes home and the civic-minded prominent family who cherished it for more than a third of a century.
Dianne Edmondson,
Denton