‘Solution’ not working out
Regarding the Dec. 8 front-page article titled “Water solution working out, resident says”:
In my opinion, this is a very misleading title. The “solution” is not working out, as potable water is still not available to all residents.
The subhead of the article states, “Green Tree homeowner hopes the city can extend emergency declaration.”
My opinion: If it extends beyond Feb 12, it is no longer an “emergency” but an ongoing contract, unplanned, unbudgeted.
The Green Tree situation is not likely to be solved in the near future. The land itself would need to be empty of homes to allow the rebuilding of infrastructure to meet city code.
Unfortunately, homeowners, not the government, are currently responsible for checking the safety of private wells. Should not Don Roddy be held responsible for the condition of the well water, which has apparently been unsafe for years?
No wonder Mr. Roddy wants to “stop the well water and sell his property.” It appears the residents of Green Tree are too poor to hire attorneys. A class-action suit against Mr. Roddy might be appropriate.
Barbara J. Hettinger,
Denton