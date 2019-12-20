Shame on our officials
Rep. Michael Burgess and Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz need to take a good, hard look at themselves in the mirror if they cannot honestly see the crimes this president has committed.
The right wants to say that this is all due to not liking his policies. While not liking a single policy this administration has adopted, that has nothing to do with what he has done to our democracy. There was no problem with Republicans moving to impeach Bill Clinton on essentially obstructing Congress by lying to them. Trump has done the same thing by refusing to allow people to testify under oath or release documents that have been subpoenaed lawfully.
I honestly thought Burgess, Cornyn and Cruz cared about this country and holding it as the best democracy in the world, but that obviously isn’t the case. My elected officials have put party first, and that is shameful.
Alex Richmond,
Denton
Free thinking is no more
Where are the free thinkers?
Those in this readership of overwrought opinion machines such as Leonard Pitts contribute no solutions or positive directions to our polarized political aridity that abounds. If all we have is to hear and read the liberal left radicals’ bias, we are really in deep doodoo!
What happened to thinking out of the box? Where is any originality of opinions? Hate of President Trump overrides any progress of moving forward.
Where is the face-to-face conversation? It is on the cellphones. Journalism in its true form is dead.
Bob Chauncey,
Sanger