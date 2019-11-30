The mystery of Stephen Miller
Of all the mysteries that surround Trump supporters, the one that baffles me the most is the fact that one of the president’s top advisers, specifically his senior adviser, is Stephen Miller. Miller is an unabashed white supremacist, according to multiple media outlets, including respected conservative newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, who this year labeled Miller “xenophobic,” and The Washington Post, who pegged him a “rabid white nationalist.”
Exposed emails just this month to writers of the infamous Breitbart News leave no doubt about Miller’s current views of immigrants and racial minorities. He is the driving force behind ongoing immigration policies and myths promoted by Breitbart. How can Trump’s defenders excuse those ideals?
While those who are sticking with him make excuses like “yes, but the economy,” the rest of us are left wondering why the president chose an adviser who promotes white supremacy if he does not share those opinions. Even in the chaos that is this president, these views cannot be excused, and it only makes one wonder if those who still support Trump think that white supremacy is not that big a deal.
White supremacy and xenophobia not that big a deal? Who can defend that?
Melinda Jobe-Polvado,
Flower Mound