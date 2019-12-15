Corruption and convicted felons
Am I missing something here?
Republicans argue President Donald Trump shouldn’t be impeached over withholding needed funds for Ukraine’s military because of his deep and abiding concern over corruption there. He never uses the word in the much-discussed phone call with the country’s president.
Back home, his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; his lawyer, Michael Cohen; and his longtime friend and adviser, Roger Stone, the man who urged him to run for office, are all convicted felons.
I don’t get it.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads
We need congressional action
Texas’ surprise billing law is a good start, but it still leaves roughly 35% of Texans vulnerable to getting hit with outrageously high costs for care not covered by their insurance companies. That is why we need congressional action to respond to what has become a serious national problem.
Surprise medical billing impacts everyone across the country, regardless of their financial situation. We need a pragmatic, conservative solution to protect patients from getting caught in the middle of billing disputes between insurers and providers. Fortunately, that solution exists in legislative proposals that call for Independent Dispute Resolution.
IDR would let both parties to enter into a fair, transparent negotiation process. Overseen by an independent mediator, the IDR process would help determine reasonable reimbursement rates that reflect the true market value of care and help support a strong health care system, particularly among rural communities.
This approach is a far better solution than a dangerous proposal called benchmarking, which would essentially allow the U.S. government to dictate lower-than-normal rates to physicians and in the process threaten patient access to care. We need Sen. John Cornyn to take a stand and help support IDR to end surprise billing in a responsible, sensible way.
Lori Keller,
Lantana