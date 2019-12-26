Commandments, revised
1. You shall have no other gods before me: Evangelicals have stated Trump was sent by God. Only President Trump and God are above the law.
2. You shall make no idols: Evangelical Christians sing his praises at every p---y grabbing turn, every lie, every nasty attack on his rivals.
3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain: Trump communicates in four-letter words.
4. Keep the Sabbath day holy: There is nothing more holy than playing golf on the Sabbath.
5. Honor your father and your mother: Given the number of times he mentions them, I am sure he has unlimited respect for them.
6. You shall not murder: Oops. Withholding military aid from the Ukraine caused people, yes real people, to be killed.
7. You shall not commit adultery: This one is easy? “Grab them by the p---y,” his numerous wives, a porn star and a Playboy bunny.
8. You shall not steal: He refused to pay his workers who worked on his New York buildings, which is stealing their labor.
9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor: Trump has lied over 13,000 times.
10. You shall not covet: I had the biggest crowds, I am the smartest, I am the only one who can fix it.
And yet evangelical Christians refuse to acknowledge the facts, and the country they love suffers. It does not have to be like this.
Vote!
William Reed,
Denton
Well done and Amen
Mr. Childress’ letter of Dec. 22, titled “I’ve got an idea,” made me laugh. And I’m still laughing.
What he says is so true. So very true. Earlier this year I took three months off from writing to study climate change with the intentions to write an essay with my findings, but all I managed to do for my efforts was get thoroughly confused.
I wish I had come up with his letter instead. If asked what I would add to his comments, I would say, “Well done and Amen.”
Manuel Taboada,
Denton