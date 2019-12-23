Make the time to vote
Decisions are made by those who show up! All politics is local. These aren’t just phrases — they are reality.
When you hear the 2020 elections being called “the most important of our lives,” it’s true — but every election is important. Voters may hear the words congresswoman, state rep, county commissioner or city council, but what they should be hearing is better schools, clean air and water, humane immigration policy, civil liberties and better jobs.
Voter turnout will be at an all-time high in 2020. If you want a say in what happens with your tax dollars, then vote. Make the time. People who don’t follow politics closely likely believe that the presidential election has the biggest impact, but people who do know that local elections have the biggest impact on our lives — cities, schools, roads, police forces, fire departments.
In 2020, let’s pledge to vote in every election, every time.
Ira Bershad,
Frisco