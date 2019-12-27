Ship of Fools
Tucker Carlson’s Ship of Fools takes a hard look at how, over several decades, Washington’s elite selfish ruling class has worked the political system to benefit themselves, not American society. The Dec. 19 Denton Dammit had an enlightening piece regarding the Denton City Council’s new agenda-setting tool. It seems that now a majority of City Council representatives can add something to the agenda if the majority agrees.
Keely Briggs asked for a resolution of support for small businesses facing eminent domain from the University of North Texas. She cited the resolution of support for local businesses because of an online petition with 30,000 signatures. Deb Armintor supported.
Jesse Davis and Gerard Hudspeth opposed because “it was not a good look for the city (?!!!) and remembering that UNT is one of the city’s largest employers.” By saying nothing, John Ryan and Chris Watts effectively opposed the request (Paul Metzler was absent).
Yes, the universities in Denton are major employers, but unlike small businesses, they don’t pay taxes!
From Hudspeth’s, Davis’, Ryan’s and Watts’ point of view, they do work hand in glove with UNT, which works hand in glove with private businesses. One could make a logical leap that because they support UNT, they support big private businesses, not their already established business neighbors.
Hmm, looks like we have our very own Ship of Fools right here in Denton.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton