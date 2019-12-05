God does not tolerate wickedness
The Nov. 26 article titled “Rick Perry says Trump is God’s ‘Chosen One’” shows such extreme contempt for God, on Perry’s part, that it could be termed blasphemous. Perry tries to say that God had chosen imperfect men, but Saul, David and Solomon were all righteous when chosen by God, unlike Trump, a man renowned for a lascivious lifestyle who consorted with prostitutes, cheated workers and business associates, and who still bribes and accepts bribes, and lies with ease; he is totally reprobate.
Perry implies God was comfortable with imperfect men; in fact, God never was. God denounced King Saul, turning him over to demons and with his son Jonathan was slain in a military defeat. King Solomon had hundreds of wives and concubines for whom he built facilities for their gods. He was despised by his people, and God split his kingdom permanently. King David was severely punished by God: His infant son was killed; his children fought each other and rebelled against him; the nation had to suffer a three-day pestilence over David’s sin; in old age, he had to flee the capital. God does not tolerate wickedness even in those he has chosen.
Perry, a man with a litany of his own sins, who whitewashes himself with religion, not Christianity, blasphemes God by suggesting Trump is God’s choice and that God is comfortable with Trump’s sins.
A Christian cannot simultaneously follow Jesus and Trump. Such blasphemy will bring its own destruction.
Walt Lindrose,
Denton
Trump makes life better
A letter writer on Nov. 29 said that anyone who follows President Trump is a Red Communist. But I question his credibility because he time after time uses the words “what,” “will,” “do,” “if.” He also went to college in the ’60s and ’70s just like me.
I hated the Red Communists as much as Jesus hates Hell. The reason I back President Trump is because he is doing what the president of this country is sworn in to do: Make life better for as many American citizens as he can. The Red Communists were called “dope-smoking hippies.” Remember Charlie Manson? What style of life did he live?
Would this liberal be one of those from the ’60s and ’70s that today can go through Colorado and stock up on legal marijuana on the way to China? I will stay here and enjoy what President Trump creates, which will make life better for me and my family.
James Penton,
Denton
Texas’ unsung heroes
I was thinking about all the detention officers throughout our great state of Texas. These men and women are truly the unsung heroes of the sheriff office.
They are the ones who do great deeds but receive little or no recognition for what they deal with on a day-to-day basis. They work weekends and holidays away from their loved ones. These great men and women have one of the most dangerous jobs within the sheriff office.
They deal with inmates who have nothing to lose. I would like to thank each and every one of you for a job well done.
Dugan Broomfield,
Pilot Point