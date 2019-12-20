Politically motivated move
The Dec. 12 front-page article titled “2nd Amendment resolution in works” states: “Sheriff Tracy Murphree is crafting a resolution that would declare Denton County a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary,’” in response to the growing number of “red flag laws” being passed in other states.
The article reports Sheriff Murphree said, “… lethal violence protective orders under red flag laws will encroach upon people’s due process rights.” However, according to the article, “Such laws grant courts the ability to authorize police agencies to confiscate firearms from people if a judge deems them an imminent threat.” Regardless of one’s position on firearm regulation, going through the courts is clearly due process, which is something our county’s chief law enforcement officer should understand.
The article further states, “Murphree is working on this resolution in advance of the 2020 election. On Wednesday morning inside the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Murphree admitted it is a gesture with no real, foreseeable consequences. It is meant to reassure conservatives who may be nervous amid political discussion …”
Isn’t political discussion good? It’s the failure to be open to and discuss alternate views that’s part of the seminal problem facing our nation today.
So why should Tracy Murphree feel incumbent to “reassure” nervous conservatives unless it pays off in votes?
Instead of spending his time working on how the sheriff’s office could help our community address root causes of violence or address other threats such as human trafficking, Tracy Murphree’s “gesture” appears self-serving, entirely politically motivated to garner votes in the primary where he faces a welcome and formidable challenge.
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton