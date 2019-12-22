Dems work only to create problems
This has been a very sad day for our government. We watch as the group of Democrats build up a means of lies and lack of ability to work on our government for which they were hired to perform.
For over two years, the Democrats have done nothing more than create farce items to combat the work being done by our elected leader, President Trump, and they finally created impeachment against our hardworking leader, President Trump.
The sad leaders of the Democrats are Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nader and Chairman Adam Schiff. Many of this group have lied and used all means to hurt the president. President Trump has worked hard, around the world, to improve our government and now being shot at by a few worthless Democrats.
The current U.S. Senate will solve the problem and keep President Trump active in the office, and he will continue to work for all of the citizens, even if they are Democrats. They have worked hard to create problems to fight him in the 2020 election, but he will continue to work in the overall benefit of our government.
Let the Senate return us to a working government and now being led by Republicans.
Ray Roberts Sr.,
Denton
I've got an idea
Now I’m just an old country boy, and I’ve been told I’m not very smart, and that’s a pretty accurate statement — but I’ve got a pretty good memory.
Back in the ’70s, we were told we were running out of gas. If we factor in inflation, we’re getting all the gas we need now cheaper than we’ve ever seen gas prices. But I went and listened to the experts. I bought me a “Jerry jug” and put back 2 gallons just in case.
Then in the ‘80s, the ozone layer was going to do us in. I didn’t quite understand that one. I bought an umbrella (in case the sky started falling) and a pair of sunshades (in case the sun got too bright).
Then in the ‘90s, Al Gore (inventor of the internet) promoted “global warming.” He once had to give a speech in Vermont but couldn’t get there because the roads were frozen over.
Then in the year 2000, everything was going to (crash) on us — Y2K. All computers were going down. All of us were scared again by the experts. I went and bought me an extra set of Eveready batteries and put them back, just in case.
Now we have an “expert” telling us we have 12 years or we’re doomed. Climate change — a new term that can cover both extremes, hot or cold. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is extremely qualified to school us on climate change. Her qualifications (serving Jack Daniels and Budweiser) make her well able to guide the American people. She has a plan for just $15 trillion — the problem is solved.
Now, I’ve got an idea. I’m going to cut me off a pair of Levi’s and get me some flip-flops (in case it gets too hot) and buy a pair of “long handles” (in case it gets too cold). I’ve been dealing with these problems for 50 years; so far, my plans have worked.
Larry Childress,
Ponder