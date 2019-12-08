Evil, demonic Krampus
I have been a longtime subscriber to the Denton Record-Chronicle, and this is the first time your paper has caused such an outrage in my heart.
How can we defile Christmas with a cover story the past two days on the evil, demonic Krampus Parade and showing children getting influenced by this demonic creature? In my many years, I have never heard of such disrespect for what the majority of your subscribers look forward to this time ... for behold, I bring you good news of great joy, which will be for all people; for today in the City of David there has been born for you a Savior who is Jesus Christ, the Lord (Luke 2:10 and 11).
This is the hope for today’s broken world. Not the evil, demonic Krampus.
Mark Lotze,
Denton
Support Denton’s local meat market
This has been a whirlwind year here at Cain’s Meat and Produce. I want to thank everyone who has come by and supported this local mom-and-pop store.
I have yet to see our city leaders, both in government and in business, cross the threshold of this establishment in a consistent way (once a year?). Maybe we are just not politically correct or maybe we are don’t fit the narrative this community is looking for. No matter what, we are still here doing what we know best, which is do our best to make the customer happy and give them the best product for the money.
We know that Denton makes an effort to be a small-business community, with the push for the farmers market and businesses around the Square, but let’s all try to make that small drive north and frequent the only true meat market left in the city of Denton — Cain’s Meat and Produce, 2736 N. Elm St.
Doyle Cain,
Denton