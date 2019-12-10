About all I can stand
Ramiro Valdez, a retired area counselor, writes on the impeachment brouhaha in his Dec. 7 column in the Denton Record-Chronicle. I like his presentation; to me, he’s somebody who would serve this country well if elected to public office.
I do think the city of Denton won’t be a huge landslide for President Trump in November, but I bet the county and many other places will.
I recall the punchline of an off-color joke saying, “I’ve enjoyed about all of this that I can stand.” A blessing of my old age is that this will end for me before very long.
Ross Melton Jr.,
Denton
Devil or the deep blue sea
Leonard Pitts’ Dec. 6 column caught my attention. He paraphrased former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent: You continue to support Donald Trump because pressure from the base — the almighty base — forces you to, then quotes him: “But there’s no question, having spoken to many of them privately, they’re absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior.”
To some extent, that observation may be true. What both sides continue to ignore is that many of us feel absolutely no pressure from the “base” (whoever that is), and are absolutely disgusted by the behaviors of both the far right and far left.
Although Trump’s behavior is beyond the pale, the one fact no one can deny is that he’s not a politician (his behavior is proof of that!). That fact will weigh a great deal in the coming election.
Hmmm … vote for a far-left politician or an embarrassing non-politician? Poor Americans, it’s the devil or the deep blue sea.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton