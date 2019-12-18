Wine, dine and dash
President Trump is a dine-and-dash president. I am tired of hearing about his vaporware economic successes.
The reality is President Obama more than tripled the stock market and expanded the job growth and overall economy for over seven years. Trump, on the other hand, has only raised the stock market by less than 70% and less than a fraction of Obama’s job growth.
While accomplishing less, he has done it with more. While Obama inherited a worldwide faltering economy, Trump inherited an economy that had expanded for seven straight years. Obama somehow managed to decrease the amount of annual deficit year over year during this seven-year period. Instead of taking advantage of the prosperous economy and continuing the annual deficit shrinkage, Trump has somehow managed to double the entire amount of our 243-year deficit in just three years.
Whether he leaves office after three years, four years or eight makes no difference. He has left a debt the entire nation cannot shoulder. He will wine and dine, claim success — and then dash.
Leaving a broken nation hopelessly in debt, with Russia the new world leader. You can bet he will get his Moscow tower then.
Steve Duran,
Denton