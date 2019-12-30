Christmas morning has come and gone. We can enjoy our coffee knowing that every child got a toy or a bike for Christmas. We heeded the calls of the toy drives: Bring a new, unwrapped toy. Help provide Christmas for every child. And because it gives us a warm, fuzzy feeling, we take the toys. The accumulation often exceeds the need, but we don’t think about that.
But Christmas is more than a morning of gifts. In the words of the Grinch, “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.” Christmas offers a word of hope for a bright future. Christmas offers a promise for a better world where humans will learn to live in peace. Christmas offers to each person a chance to soar.
Suppose we used as much time, energy and money to provide for every child a place to call home and a warm bed for cuddling that new doll or stuffed animal. Suppose we found ways to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry or worries whether there will be food for breakfast. Suppose we found a way to provide safe neighborhoods for riding those new bikes. Suppose every child had access to quality child care and educational opportunities from infancy. Suppose we worked to fulfill the promise of Christmas all year long.
Maybe then, we could see real peace on Earth and love and goodwill among all people.
Gloria Thomas,
Denton
In follow-up to Annetta Ramsey’s Christmas Eve guest essay on the World War I Christmas Truce, there are also well documented stories of the soldiers in the War Between the States laying down their arms and crossing the lines to trade tobacco and coffee, etc.
WWI was an unnecessary and wasteful war, and our own War Between the States was the same, brought on by the Northern industrial ruling class and the Southern slave-holding class. The common soldier was not really fighting for either of those entities but for their “country.”
Two lessons to be gained from the Christmas Truce story: First, we should not trust blindly what the political and ruling classes are saying in regards to the “enemy,” Second, remember that it is the common people that suffer, soldiers and citizens alike, in any war.
This brings to mind the monument on the Denton courthouse Square that honors the common soldier who responded to his country’s need at the time. That country being the Confederate States of America. The monument was placed by the daughters and granddaughters of those soldiers to honor them.
It is unfortunate there are a few uneducated people who have attempted to turn that simple war memorial into a two-dimensional racist statement that was not the intent. Shame on them for dishonoring the common soldiers who answered their call to duty, as is the case in every war.
Scott Geer,
Highland Village