The collapse of the GOP
The revolution is almost complete. It has taken decades, almost a hundred years, but in one lifetime we are on the cusp of one of the most startling coups in history. I’m speaking about the collapse of the traditional Republican Party.
Once the GOP stood for fiscal responsibility, fairness for all, family values, pro-business whether big or small, and a clear-eyed patriotism. It seems all that remains is the pro-business, and big business at that.
Fiscal responsibility is out the window with the disastrous tax windfall for the 1%, along with a horribly thought out trade policy that is destroying family farms. Wall Street gains don’t necessarily trickle down to Main Street. Or as Judge Judy says, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it is raining.”
The specter of white nationalism and racism undermines the party of Lincoln. Family values that should be universal are now reserved for citizens. Reagan’s shining beacon upon a hill is being turned off. The welcome light isn’t being changed to “No Vacancy” but to “Warning: Enter at Your Own Peril.” This isn’t an Open Borders argument, but a call for human decency in handling those being processed whether legal entry or not.
The Fringe Right slithered into the GOP, corrupting Republicanism. The Cult of Trump has so perverted the GOP standard that to preserve the traditional Republican brand, they must repudiate these extremists, or the Republican Party will be forever known as RINOs. The great center of the country is waiting for you.
Clay Thurmond,
Denton