Get the facts straight
I read with interest a letter in the Dec. 18 paper by Steve Duran where he praised President Obama for expanding the economy for seven straight years and reducing our national debt year after year.
Apparently, he doesn’t know what he is talking about since Obama raised our national debt over $10 trillion while he was in office. There was also very little economic gain.
Maybe the letter writer needs to get his facts straight before he comments in the future.
Charles E. Bressler,
Sanger
End our nightmare
It is with sadness that I watch the white evangelical movement’s downward spiral into depravity. There is nothing Christian about supporting a president who is the antithesis of all that Christ taught. It is encouraging there are some cracks in their wall. Many young educated evangelicals believe in global warming, pollution control and are against President Trump’s demonizing women and people of color. I hope in time they prevail.
With that said, I hope you all had a great holiday season. It belongs to everyone — Islam, Judaism, Shinto, Sikhism, Taoism, Zoroastrians, Baha’i, Buddhism, new age spirituality and Christianity alike. We are all one people on this earth, and no one is superior. Our forefathers were very wise in guaranteeing a separation of church and state. We need to remember this when zealots try to influence our electorate.
Donald Trump’s massive ego on top of his massive insecurity make him the most destructive president in our history. His total domination of the Republican Party makes a mockery of everything the party once stood for. They are left as quivering jellies with no backbone. They will soon only be remembered with curses from future generations suffering from extreme pollution, desertification, coastal obliteration and hunger from crop failures.
Under Trump, our country has lost its way. We were once the shining star of freedom but have become a laughingstock with a clown as our leader. We need to end this nightmare and regain our status in the world.
It is time.
John T. Weber,
Denton