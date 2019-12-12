Beware brainwashing tactics
This is the season for brainwashing propaganda. So watch out for these patterns and tricks:
- Saying the same message over and over again very loudly.
- All supporters spout the same message time and time again.
- Changing the subject when asked a question.
- Not willing to acknowledge results of sound studies.
- Patterns of irrational and confused thinking.
- Name-calling.
- Attacking character in vile ways.
- Making threats.
- Overuse of sound bites taken out of context.
- Demanding blind loyalty.
- Working to promote irrational fear.
Propagandists will utilize all of the above in an effort to impact your thoughts and actions.
John Hipple,
Denton
A waste of time
I wasted my time today with the Democrat impeachment notes against President Trump.
He has done so many good things for our country and our citizens for the past two years. Today, they got Jerry Nadler to wake up along with Chairman Adam Schiff to announce the charges they have against President Trump. They have totally wasted eight months of political time doing nothing concerning an impeachment against President Trump.
They were elected to work for the citizens and solve problems that Trump has been taking care of on their behalf. During this time they wasted, Trump has worked hard, on behalf of our citizens, to improve many factors of our life, income, tax and jobs.
This is the time that the Democrats have done nothing but waste the money we paid them for the past eight months. It is about time to select a certain group of Democrats and get them out of our government and bring in people who want to improve life for all of us.
Ray Roberts Sr.,
Denton