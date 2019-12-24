'Well done and Amen'
Mr. Childress’s letter of Dec. 22, titled “I’ve got an idea,” made me laugh. And I’m still laughing.
What he says is so true. So very true. Earlier this year I took three months off from writing to study climate change with the intentions to write an essay with my findings, but all I managed to do for my efforts was get thoroughly confused.
I wish I had come up with his letter instead. If asked what I would add to his comments, I would say “well done and Amen.”
Manuel Taboada,
Denton
House Dems are abusing their power
One of the articles of impeachment passed by the U.S. House of Representatives is President Trump's abuse of power by asking Ukrainian to investigate Vice President Biden's involvement in corruption in Ukraine. The impeachment article goes on to state that the purpose of the request was to influence the 2020 United States presidential election.
I won't bother with the details, which have been covered so well in the news media. Your readers already know how they feel about the claim. My point is this: The House Democrats are doing the same thing.
Instead of doing the business of the country, they are trying to influence the 2020 election by their scurrilous impeachment process. This coup has been in existence since the 2016 election. The impeachment path has been relentless and cunning.
It will continue after the U.S. Senate votes not to convict. It will continue after he is reelected in November. It will continue regardless of the good things his administration and Congress have done for the country. You know what those things are — in spite of your insistence that he is the worst president ever.
The obvious abuse of power is being inflicted upon us by the House Democrats, not President Trump. Face it, this upstart, jerk of a president is the best thing that has happened to this country in a good many years.
Richard Haas,
Corinth