'A huge thank you'
I'm honored to have played football at Denton Guyer and receive the encouragement and support from the Denton Community. Let me begin by extending my prayers to Eli Stowers. I know you'll return bigger and better (which is scary).
A huge THANK YOU to the best teammates in the world. We had a great run, be proud. I … I believe … I believe that the Blue Crew gave us a home-field advantage wherever we played. Thanks, Blue Crew. Thank you, Silverados, cheerleaders, athletic trainers and the Guyer Band. I know you guys spend countless hours in preparation. The Guyer fight song after a touchdown still fires me up!
To Dr. Perry and Mr. Hailey (Guyer principals), who came to every game crunk like Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz, I appreciate you guys always reppin' the south side.
To my Denton Guyer community, Ryan Garcia, Wade Whistle, Brett Nelson, the Lantana Football Board, LaQuita Harmon, the Guyer Tunnel Team, Jon Lanz and the thousands and thousands (in my Rock voice) that supported us through it all, thank you.
Last, to the coaches, and my mentor, Kyle Keese: Thank you for not accepting us as were are, but pushing us to our max potential. No matter what the future may bring, I know I can always count on the love and support from Guyer Nation, my family.
We've fought the good fight, we've finished the race, we've kept the faith. Class of '21, you're up!
Kaedric Cobbs,
Denton