‘All issues are political issues’
Elections are coming next fall, and there are those who, repulsed by what they see in politics, decide not to become involved in it, but as George Orwell says, “In our age there is no such thing as keeping out of politics. All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia.”
Although politics is dirty business, we American citizens must participate in it to prevent crazies from taking control in our country, so be sure to register and to actually vote. But we must vote and participate in the political process in other ways while as much as possible not dirtying our own hands.
Where there’s disagreement, it’s perfectly all right to be passionate about our own beliefs and preferred policies. But let’s be honest and tell it truthfully as we see it. Let’s be rational, be straightforward, be transparent, be wise and restrained, be respectful, be of good will, and be willing to consider other opinions.
Let’s not lie, not evade, not be stupid, not spew hatred, not be crazy.
It’s true that “Integrity is the only path where you won’t get lost” (Mike Maples Jr.).
Our egos demand that we be right. Integrity demands that objective truth be right.
Let’s have integrity and seek objective truth.
Having gotten as close to objective truth as possible, let’s register, vote thoughtfully, and be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Trump Derangement Syndrome
The Denton Record-Chronicle headline on Dec. 1 claiming “July 25 set Trump probe in motion” is disingenuous at best! What set the Trump probe in motion was his election in November 2016.
Since that day, the left and their co-conspirators in the media have tried as hard as they can to overthrow a legitimate president freely elected by voters in the electoral system set up our founding fathers. There has been an ongoing effort by the aforementioned conspirators at a coup d’etat. They’ve looked under every rug, bed and floorboard to find some dirt on President Trump, and when the Bob Mueller joke didn’t pan out for them, they went for a phone call where a “whistleblower” heard second- or thirdhand somebody said something.
They will stop at nothing to get him out of office! Look at the shameful way they treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They tried, once again with their cohorts in the media, to put a man in prison with a last-minute sham claim of rape. These people are sick with their Trump Derangement Syndrome!
There are protests in Hong Kong for democracy, yet the youth and the left in America along with their version of Pravda are trying to destroy ours. It’s a shame!
Daniel Ferguson,
Denton