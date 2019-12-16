The Three Stooges
When I came home from high school each day, I enjoyed watching the Three Stooges. On those special days when President Kennedy gave a news conference, I would instead watch him. I liked him as a president and what he had to say to me and the rest of the country. Now, I like to watch President Trump and what he has to say to me and the rest of the country. The Three Stooges have become Nancy, Adam and Jerry. They are not funny nor entertaining but sick and humorless.
I lived through many presidents’ administrations. Some I liked and some I disliked, but I never lived through one I hated as I do the current crop of stooges and their supporting cast. It is sad. The objective of the Democrats is “destroy whatever gets in their way.”
Hate has become a talking point for Nancy after a recent news conference. Why would the question come up and she snap back at the reporter? Many see in her the fulfillment of the old adage “actions speak louder than words.” Frankly, showing hate is all she has ever done well.
Speaking of hate, some biblical scholars like to point out that God indeed hates our sins. He hates my sins, your sins and, yes, the sins of our president.
But we are reminded by St. Paul that “no one is righteous, not one.” Not me, not you, not Nancy and not President Trump. That is why God sent his Son into this world. It is all about forgiveness for our numerous shortcomings.
I do believe, as does former Gov. Rick Perry, God placed President Trump with warts and all to fulfill a purpose. Through the 11 presidents of my life, I see a man with energy and drive, and love for country. And in my prayers, I am thankful for our president, and thankful for the peace and prosperity he has brought. It is all only by God’s grace.
John Okonski,
Providence Village
The bar is low
Our representative appears to hold our president on a pedestal above the law. Will he hold the next Democratic president to the same low standard?
The bar has been set so low and may have caused irreversible damage to our democracy. Michael Burgess, your oath is to the Constitution and not to any president or party.
Lynda Erickson,
Denton
Just say no
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree’s idea of having a resolution declaring Denton County a “Second Amendment sanctuary” is one that the county Commissioners Court should reject.
There is no demonstrable need for such a “sanctuary” because there aren’t any raids going on to confiscate legally owned weapons nor, in a gun-crazy state like Texas, is such a thing likely to happen. The “red flag” laws Sheriff Murphree seems to fear are aimed at protecting public safety and preventing individual harm, and such measures have procedural safeguards to ensure respect of personal rights.
County commissioners undoubtedly will come under pressure from gun-rights advocates to support such a meaningless resolution, but they should draw upon their courage, use common sense and just say no.
Michael Hennen,
Denton