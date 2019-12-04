Long list of corruption
President Donald Trump is the first in history to personally profit during his presidency. The entire Trump clan makes large sums of money trading on the presidency.
Some of the ways that the Trumps are corrupt include the following:
- Payments of hundreds of millions from at least 22 foreign governments, evangelical organizations, Republican campaigns and corporations to his hotels and businesses. Excessive rents and empty rented rooms are apparently rampant.
- Withholding military aid to Ukraine unless they investigate the Bidens.
- Applying constant pressure on government scientists to alter findings for political reasons.
- Spending over $100 million of our tax money for golf outings to his properties.
- Ordering the Air Force to stay at his golf course in Scotland, even though staying at bases is much cheaper.
- Ordering the Justice Department to investigate his opponents.
- Blocking congressional oversight in violation of the Constitution.
- Inflaming our nation’s racial and religious divisions for his benefit.
The above is by no means a complete list. Any other government official who engaged in these activities would be fired and prosecuted. Will the Republicans ever stand up to these outrages?
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton