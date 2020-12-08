A landlord’s point of view
I am writing as a landlord with a property in the city of Denton. The articles in the Denton Record-Chronicle continue to drip with sympathy for tenants who find themselves short on the rent money. Landlords are caricatured as uncaring and ruthless people. I can only speak for myself, but landlords are generally people who respond with care and mercy and grace when their tenants are on hard times.
However, in my experience, it is a rare tenant who responds in kind to the kindness shown them. I have let people go as long as four months without them paying rent, and in the end, they are ungrateful and full of hate toward me when I finally have them evicted.
Humans use money as a way to account for labor and capital goods. Without a value being placed on property and the labor of the owner, there would be no places for anyone to live. Rent money represents the value of the property, the labor and the risk that belong to the landlord. To expect to live free is to steal property and labor from the landlord while leaving the landlord with all of the risk. People that rent are the beneficiaries of the labor of the landlord and the risk that the landlord is willing to take in providing the property to the tenant.
If we expect government to pay the rent, then tenants are stealing from the entire community, while destroying the proper tenant/landlord relationship.
Scott Geer,
Lewisville