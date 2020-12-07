Denton County Public Health counts the COVID-19 statistics differently from all other Texas counties. Why?
If a patient appears at the hospital because of COVID but has underlying medical issues, it appears the underlying issue, instead of the presenting one, is tabulated. This is confusing and covers up the true extent of COVID in the county. Why does DCPH insist on this charade?
Many people have some underlying health issue, but when it is COVID that brings them to the hospital, perhaps causing them to die, they are really victims of the pandemic. Is it the underlying disease of lingering Trumpism running rampant through our Denton County government that is to blame?
John Zeigler,
Denton