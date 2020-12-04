Medical innovation must continue
At 3 months old, my daughter Mickie had her first seizure; at 9 months, she had already failed on more than eight anti-seizure medications and was diagnosed with epilepsy. Her medical journey was extremely arduous and often left me hopeless. Eventually, a doctor suggested brain surgery to combat her seizures. Fortunately, the surgery was successful. Mickie is a spirited, sassy 9-year-old fashionista and, most importantly, just celebrated eight years seizure free.
But she still faces extreme health threats, especially in the face of COVID-19. For Mickie and patients like her, a vaccine for this virus means the restoration of her childhood; I know she’s missing out in ways she can’t describe, given our “new normal.” But more than this, I know that if health experts and biopharmaceutical innovation can solve problems as big and as life-threatening as those that Mickie faced, they can do the same for COVID-19.
Congress must ensure that this medical innovation continues. Policies like price controls and the more recent most-favored-nation rule could threaten new discoveries, circumventing the essential funding that biopharma companies need to deliver a cure for COVID-19 and to continue their research into other chronic and deadly diseases.
Kristie Griess,
Grapevine