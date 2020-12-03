Trump could do more
Paul Knopick’s Dec. 1 chip shot at John Hipple’s questioning Trump’s “Few Days of Golf,” published Nov. 28, during this crucial period clearly missed the green. Mr. Knopick states, “First of all President Trump just finished an incredible attempt to win a second term … so can’t he take a couple of days off?”
No one would criticize Trump for a bit of golf if off the links he had been doing a credible job on the COVID-19 pandemic and was facilitating America’s traditional exemplary smooth transition of governments.
The letter writer’s crediting Trump for the rapid development of the three vaccines is another hyperbole characteristic of Trump and his supporters. Trump, who has steadfastly [held up] a coordinated national program to defeat COVID-19, which has infected nearly 11.5 million Americans, killing over 270,000, deserves no credit for vaccines that were developed through cooperation of the international scientific community (something Trump demeans when science disagrees with his notions of reality) and the pharmaceutical industry.
The letter ends with “What else can he (Trump) do?” Well, Trump could immediately cease his delusional divisive self-serving rhetoric and incredible lies about the election results, and for the first time in his political career do something patriotic that would help bring Americans together to defeat COVID-19 and defend against other threats that have grown during his watch.
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton