Keep Texas good for tech
It’s official. The tech boom is here in Texas, and for the time being, it’s here to stay. It’s the Lone Star State’s pro-business regulatory environment that’s caused the country’s most innovative and high-powered tech firms to flock to Austin, Houston and Dallas.
Unfortunately, our state Legislature is currently considering a series of bills that are threatening to put a screeching halt to Texas’ economic boom and deter the tech firms fleeing the burdensome regulatory environments in states like California and New York.
The tech boom may have been born in California, but it’s decided to grow up in Texas. Silicon Valley is now the Silicon Hills. Tech firms employ over 200,000 Texans, and the tech sector makes up nearly 10% of the Texas economy.
Some members of the Texas state Legislature are threatening to pass laws that’ll strangle the tech firms and social media companies we’ve brought to the Lone Star State and make it effectively impossible for them to operate here. We’ve worked hard to make Texas a shining star for America’s movers and shakers — we need to keep it that way.
Scott Armey,
Corinth
U.S. maternity leave is lacking
My name is Alexandra Szolnoki, and I am an international student at the University of North Texas, and I am from Hungary. I am writing you today because of an issue about maternity leave in the U.S.
Federally, there is no paid leave, but federal law says companies must give 12 weeks’ unpaid leave. Fifty-five percent of employers offer paid maternity leave. For example, Netflix gives 52 weeks of paid leave (Fairygodboss, 2021).
Unfortunately, women cannot ask about maternity leave in their job interviews, because there is a chance they get refused the job. I chose this topic because Hungary is the third best based on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (Livingston & Thomas, 2019). The U.S. should make a federal law that requires paid leave after birth.
The first three years in a baby’s life are important because their brain starts to develop. During this time, the parents should spend more time with their babies to raise them, but parents are required to go back to work after 12 weeks. Based on these facts, the federal government should make a law to protect the development of newborns and encourage parents to be parents.
My experience growing up helped me to have a wonderful childhood because my parents were home with me during my first three years. I believe that every child should have this experience and have a good relationship with their parents.
Alexandra Szolnoki,
Denton