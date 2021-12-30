I’m asking you to please support council member Deb Armintor’s request to extend paid sick leave for city staff who are diagnosed with COVID-19. I really can’t even assume that any of you would be opposed to this — this is common decency and common sense.
I have been disappointed, frankly, in what seems like a lack of will to take COVID-19 seriously. We can wish COVID away, but I haven’t found that to actually make this pandemic end. We can pretend like “we’re no longer in an emergency,” but simply refuting basic science doesn’t make it true.
The City Council has been asked numerous times to actually enforce its mask mandate to no avail. You have been asked, numerous times, to at least enforce it in city buildings, but you don’t. Many of you have been asked to use your creativity and collaborate with bars and venues in the city to host vaccine events in tandem with incentives like free alcohol, but you never followed through. (It would have been particularly useful at a time when a majority of our city is not boosted.) You have been asked to hand out free COVID tests at city libraries and recreation centers for six months, which would have been useful during a time when it’s nearly impossible to get tested, yet you did not act.
Perhaps you should use the same drive you had in pushing through redistricting with speed to protect the health of your staff and constituents.