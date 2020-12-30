Evidence of voting irregularities
In his Dec. 16 guest essay titled “America needs leaders who are consistent — not hypocritical,” professor Richard Cherwitz submits a few examples he believes demonstrate political contradictions and inconsistencies that exist today.
First, the professor submits that while congressional Republicans are putting forward the illegitimacy of the 2020 election outcome, in 2016 they told Democrats to “quit protesting and accept the reality Trump was elected.” Also, that now “Republicans are asserting without evidence the recent election is full of fraud.” In response, when during the past four years did Democrats quit protesting and accept the results of the 2016 election? Instead, Democrats retaliated with four years of allegations and investigations such as the Russian collusion hoax, a failed impeachment and several dozen other obstructions. Democrats challenged the 2016 election results since Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote by 2.9 million votes. America has elected its president based on the Electoral College since 1788, which Trump won over Hillary 306-232.
Regarding fraud, ample evidence is present to warrant investigating the results of voting irregularities in key polling locations in the swing states. One has to search alternative sources outside the praetorian mainstream media to see the evidence exists.
The professor also asserts Republicans seek to use the Supreme Court to overturn the elections results of the individual states. Lawsuits before the court seek to have states conduct their elections in accordance with their own election laws. The legal outcome, sought after, is that only legal ballots be processed to determine the final results.
Joe Tims,
Justin