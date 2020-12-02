Deception and cheating
Was the election stolen? We don’t know, but undoubtedly there has been deception and cheating.
Hitler’s propaganda minister reportedly said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Americans have been bombarded for years by the mainstream media, Democrat politicians and their allies with disinformation based on unproven claims presented as truth, claims that Trump’s a Russian stooge, a Jew hater, a white supremacist, a Fascist, a Nazi (National Socialist), a Hitler, etc.
Why wouldn’t Americans believing such disinformation vote against Trump? Why wouldn’t even decent Americans cheat to prevent a supposed Hitler from winning? Why wouldn’t radical Democrats cheat to impose what they believe is a cure-all agenda?
Election cheating is hard to prove, and we must not act on unproven claims, as Trump haters do, so the election results are what they are, whether or not Biden won fairly.
The takeaway: We must work to block any possibility of future fraud and cheating by anyone, Democrats or Republicans, or we will never again have even a semi-fair election.
If radical Democrats succeeded in stealing an election once, they will certainly do it again. After all, they feel morally obligated to impose their revolutionary utopian agenda, regardless of constitutional limitations, likely negative consequences or the will of those they consider ignorant “irredeemable” voters, even if a majority.
For too many radical Democrats, a supposed utopian end justifies any means, but no end justifies any and all means.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton