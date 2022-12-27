There’s a way to solve the immigration problem without endangering lives
Many centuries have passed since a displaced man and his pregnant wife sought shelter in a crowded city. This Christmas Eve, over a hundred people, including children, were left on a cold street in the midst of a historic winter storm in below-freezing temperatures, with little more than the clothes on their backs and a blanket for warmth.
While Gov. Greg Abbott rested comfortably in his warm bed, these unfortunate, displaced people waited patiently for assistance to help them find shelter for Christmas Eve. They were transported on chartered buses over dangerous highways under winter travel advisories. It’s unclear at this point if the passengers volunteered to make this dangerous journey or whether the buses were paid for from public or private funds.
As a Texas resident, I protest the use of my tax dollars for such a cruel and heartless purpose. There are better ways to address the immigration issue without endangering the lives of human beings. As a Christian believer, I call upon our elected officials in both parties to come together to find a permanent solution to this problem with hope of fulfilling the ancient promise of goodwill toward men.
Steven Harlos,
Denton
I’m ashamed of my birth state
I was born and raised in Texas. My people were farmers who owned grain mills in the state. I have a large extended family still living there. My Texas roots are strong and deep.
The public schools in Texas taught me about responsible citizenship. The Christian Church in Texas taught me about loving my neighbors. The small town in Texas where I grew up taught me about community and helping out those least fortunate. What happened to these institutions, and the people who led them?
Today, I am deeply ashamed of my birth state, my beloved Texas. How could we allow busloads of poor and desperate people to be dumped in a Washington, D.C., street in frigid temperatures without proper clothing or shelter on CHRISTMAS EVE? There were children and babies who were abandoned on these cold streets. This cavalier stunt does not reflect the ethics and morals of the Texas I grew up in, the Texas I’ve loved.
Did the people who perpetrated this great cruelty not understand the enormous irony of doing so on Christmas Eve, the very night when Joseph and Mary were left out in the cold, no room at the inn? This terrible act goes beyond politics; this was a crime against humanity. Will the good people of Texas rise up and condemn this cruelty? In this Christmas season, surely we should remember the words of Jesus, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did for me.”
Karen Blanton-Brenner,
Chicago
