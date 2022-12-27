DRC_Keyboard

There’s a way to solve the immigration problem without endangering lives

Many centuries have passed since a displaced man and his pregnant wife sought shelter in a crowded city. This Christmas Eve, over a hundred people, including children, were left on a cold street in the midst of a historic winter storm in below-freezing temperatures, with little more than the clothes on their backs and a blanket for warmth.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you