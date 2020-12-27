Prepared for a long fight
I am a Christian, conservative Republican. Also, I am a native American.
I am aware of Donald Trump’s difficulty in proving the possibility of a reversible decision regarding the recent presidential election. This does not preclude my right to continue to support him until he capitulates, if he does.
For the past several weeks, I have acquired and installed a Donald Trump yard sign in my front yard. Recently, I placed the third sign on my property. The previous two signs were stolen by, of course, liberal opponents.
If Mr. Trump had been declared the unquestioned victor, no doubt many properties all over America would have suffered the consequences. This is the thinking level of liberals.
I will continue to place Trump signs on my property as long as there is a chance. Mr. Trump and I will decide the veracity of such a decision; also the availability of yard signs in the Republican headquarters’ inventory and the presence of another five-dollar bill in my pocket will be a determining factor.
I am prepared for a long fight.
Norman Puckett,
Denton
Save Hartlee Field Road
My name is Danny Wall, longtime resident of Denton and Denton County. Hartlee Field Road is one of the few paved but gently winding country roads left in the county. Grandmothers stroll along on pretty days with a grandchild here. Our senior citizens walk for exercise here and bicyclists enjoy our natural settings along it. We have a road that everyone loves and cherishes that live here — but it’s in danger of being changed forever.
The planning and zoning commission has it in their plans to change all this because developers want it to be changed to a straight thoroughfare that they can open feeder streets onto. A thoroughfare that will no longer be safe to let our children walk to their friends’ homes on, a place where beautiful nature is to be seen by visitors that come out there.
If you have been out here to enjoy the quiet, natural world that we are so blessed to live in, you’ll see 79 “Save Hartlee Field Road” signs in all our neighborhoods, and Hartlee Field Road is all a part of it. Traffic is very light, and we that live along here are very conscious of the people who use it for the beauty of nature and the relaxed atmosphere.
We know the folk who exercise on it, and we drive slowly and carefully. If you enjoy the peace and quiet of our natural world, come out and see it as we do — not as the developers want it.
Danny Wall,
Denton